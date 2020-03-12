Cybersecurity’s diversity problem puts us all at risk

I’m from rural Mississippi. Both of my parents grew up on farms, and I spent summers mowing lawns for my mom’s church friends. We didn’t have a computer at home. Lawyers and judges like Thurgood Marshall, doctors and ministers, and my father—a manufacturing engineer—were the role models I looked up to in the South.

There was no glamour in the idea of being a computer programmer. The emerging field of high tech was something I was aware of, but a career in cybersecurity wasn’t even on my radar. And, even if it had been, for me as a black kid there was no one in cybersecurity who looked like me that I could have used as a role model. If it wasn’t for one particularly impactful moment, I likely wouldn’t have known that the career I have now was even an option.

When I was in middle school, my parents took me on a weekly trip to the bookstore. On this particular visit, I found the magazine 2600: The Hacker Quarterly. I read a story about John Lee, aka “John Threat.” In the early 90s, he went by the alias “Corrupt” and was part of the hacker group Masters of Deception. I had no idea what a hacker was, let alone that there were black hackers out there. It immediately sparked something in me.

I wanted to learn everything I could about computers and cybersecurity. I had a sense that it could open up the world for me. So, I started reading everything I could get my hands on and taught myself how to code, which led me to a math and science magnet school. My career in technology would not have been possible without the early access to the internet I had at that school. I went on to hold senior security roles at Twilio, Bank of America, and Square before my current role as the chief security officer at Gusto.

Knowing John Threat existed ignited my interest in cybersecurity. Granted, he is not a perfect role model and certainly has a complicated legacy. The federal government indicted him for wiretapping in 1992. But he was the only hacker role model I identified with. Besides, what could be more enthralling to a young boy than something called the Great Hacker War?

It’s hard to overstate the importance of representation, especially when it comes to teaching children that they have the potential to achieve far beyond their everyday realm. Unfortunately, we’re still very far away from a diverse cybersecurity industry. There still aren’t many role models out there for women and people of color.