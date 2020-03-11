Who would Joe Biden pick as his running mate? Betting markets are abuzz with likely VPs

Did you know that online betting markets are often fairly accurate at predicting political results? They are . It’s called “politics futures.” Now that former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled farther ahead in the Democratic primaries this week, premier gambling sites have strong odds on who the ultimate nominee’s running mate would be.

Below are the probabilities for each would-be pick from two markets, Ladbrokes and BetOnline, which put Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar in a dead heat, with Stacey Abrams hot on their tails:

Kamala Harris 2/1, 3.25/1

2/1, 3.25/1 Amy Klobuchar 3/1, 2.75/1

3/1, 2.75/1 Stacey Abrams 6/1, 7/1

6/1, 7/1 Elizabeth Warren 12/1, 10/1

12/1, 10/1 Hillary Clinton 16/1, 11/1

16/1, 11/1 Pete Buttigieg 16/1, 26/1

16/1, 26/1 Tammy Duckworth 16/1, 21/1

16/1, 21/1 Michelle Obama 25/1, 15/1

25/1, 15/1 Andrew Yang 50/1, 51/1

For those not fluent in betting odds, 2/1 means you win $2 for every $1 you bet.

Before you bet on Kamala Harris, though, know that Jill Biden hinted last week that the Bidens were deeply wounded by Harris’s Miami debate attack on Biden following Harris’s long friendship with their son Beau. She called it a “punch to the gut.”