DoNotPay’s subscription-sharing extension has disappeared from Chrome

On Monday, a startup called DoNotPay released a Chrome extension that let people easily share access to Netflix, Hulu, and other subscriptions . Two days later, it’s gone.

The DoNotPay Chrome extension no longer appears in search results, and a link to the extension’s listing page now shows an error. Users who’ve previously installed DoNotPay in Chrome will now see a message in their extensions menu saying that DoNotPay “violates the Chrome Web Store policy,” and while they can re-enable the extension, it’s no longer available for new users to install.

DoNotPay’s subscription-sharing tool was unique because it didn’t share users’ actual passwords. Instead, it used cookies to transfer browsing sessions between computers, making services like Netflix think users had simply logged in through another Chrome tab. Joshua Browder, DoNotPay’s founder and CEO, had told me the extension was an answer to the “ridiculous” number of streaming services that have popped up, each offering their own silos of exclusive content.

Browder and DoNotPay have not yet returned a request for comment, nor has Google. We’ll update this post if we hear back.