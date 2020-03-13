Editor’s pick: I’m obsessed with this earth-friendly, nontoxic laundry detergent

When I first saw DedCool’s Dedtergent—a new laundry detergent that just hit the market—I couldn’t fathom spending $1 an ounce on a liquid I was throwing into my secondhand washer. But now, I will tout very nice-smelling laundry detergent that comes in a 100% recyclable (and stylish) tin as the luxury item we never knew we needed. It’s perfect for sheets, clothes, towels, and intimates (which I don’t wash by hand . . . oops). But the biggest selling point for spending a few extra dinero on cleaning your clothes? Dedtergent is one of the most environmentally friendly detergents out there. Everyone washes their clothes, and our current options are all packaged in plastic and aren’t exactly nontoxic.

Most folks are unaware that traditional fragrances, detergents, and other personal care items are pollutants that flow into our waterways and disrupt plant and animal life. Or that we absorb about 60% of what we put on our skin—which isn’t great when the traditional fragrances you’re using contain uncomfortably large amounts of nonregulated, toxic chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues. But fortunately, that’s not a concern with DedCool products (including the brand’s fragrances) since they’re all 100 percent biodegradable and the packaging is recyclable. For me, Dedtergent started a conversation about the option of clean, safe, sustainable, and eco-friendly detergent that doesn’t require any compromise on clean clothes, health, or smelling really (really, really) good.

But I did wonder, where did a fragrance company get the inspiration to make a . . . laundry detergent?

“Dedtergent has been in the works for two years,” Dedcool founder Carina Chaz explains. “People started requesting linen sprays, and then I had the idea of creating scented shirts and sheets, but that soon turned into creating a product outside of the box—detergent. . . . Dedtergent really came to life with the intention of creating an extension of the fragrance you wear every day that could also be environmentally conscious.”

Dedtergent comes in two of DedCool’s most popular scents: Fragrance 01 “Taunt” (which has rich notes of bergamot, vanilla, and amber), as well as Fragrance 05 “Spring” (which has a brighter, more intense profile of moss, cedar, and star anise). And just like the spray-on versions, the Dedtergent fragrance has a long-lasting (albeit soft) scent, which is surprising, considering that many all-natural fragrances don’t seem to have staying power.

“There is really no secret for long-lasting compositions—the secret is in the sauce,” Chaz says. “We just use a high fragrance concentrate. Water is not included in any of our practices, which allows our scents to deliver longer wearing power than what you’re used to.” To drive that point, think about this: Traditional eau de parfums have a range of 10%-15% fragrance concentrate. DedCool EDPs range from 30% to 35% on average.

After a few washes, I’ve noticed that Dedtergent leaves a hint of the original Dedcool “Taunt” scent, so I have an all-around cohesive smell as I go about my day (for the record, I wear DedCool’s 04 scent). I smell good. Every part of me smells good, like I curated all of this on purpose (because this kind of attention to personalized scent has got to be on purpose). After my first round of laundry with this stuff, I realized how put-together I felt when the scents I used all worked together because they were literally *made to.* But mostly, I was just really excited to know that my new bouquet of luxurious aromas wasn’t trashing the planet or compromising my health. That’s worth the $32 all on its own.