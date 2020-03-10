Beyond Meat’s plant-based breakfast sausage is coming soon to these grocery stores

The company—one of the architects behind the latest generation of plant-based meats—started selling vegan burgers in 2016, and by the end of 2017, it had debuted faux-pork sausage links. Next up, Beyond Meat says it will ship porky breakfast patties to grocery stores “coast to coast” over the next month.

The brand already sold plant-based breakfast sausage through Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts), and that was just one of the deals that led Fast Company to rank Beyond Meat among the world’s 50 most innovative companies in 2020. Beyond’s fake meat also won over investors last year when it debuted on the public market.

But if you’re a capable cook, it’s quite possible that you can do a better job of preparing plant-based meat at home than the Dunkin’ fast-food conveyor belt can. If you’d like to try it out, here’s what you need to know: