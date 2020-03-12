Feeling anxious? This new weighted comforter from Brooklinen might chill you out

Thankfully, Brooklinen just released a line of weighted comforters, designed to calm you down by feeling like a big hug. Weighted blankets are shown to help users experience a “calmer night’s sleep,” an essential and oftentimes difficult requirement to feeling better in times of stress. The new weighted comforters are meant to fit perfectly atop your bed–whether you’re sleeping on a twin or a California King–for every night use. An additional major plus: these weighted comforters are designed to be used with a duvet cover—which is decidedly more sanitary than a weighted blanket, since you can just slip off the duvet cover and wash it. That’s one of the reasons Brooklinen designed this collection to begin with.

Each weighted comforter is enveloped in Brooklinen’s super luxe quilted percale fabric, which is a 400 thread count sateen cotton shell. The interior quilted layer is weighted with glass microbeads. Altogether, this makes for an incredibly cozy and sumptuous sleep.

The blankets also come in a variety of weights, to accommodate your size. As a rule of thumb, Brooklinen suggests that the comforter be roughly 10% of your body weight. If you are in between, it is suggested to move up to the next weight level. The weighted comforter collection is available in the following options:

Twin/Twin XL: 15lbs ($249)

Full/Queen for: 20lbs ($349)

Full/Queen: 25lbs ($369)

King/California King: 30lbs total, 15lbs per side ($399)

King/California King: 40lbs total, 20lbs side ($419)

And if you’re looking for a new duvet to go with your comforter, both the Classic Duvet Cover and the Luxe Duvet Cover (which both come in 13 colors and patterns) are on sale now.

You can shop the weighted comforter collection here.

