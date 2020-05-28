‘All the lanes are mine’: Kara Swisher remains tech’s most loud-mouthed watchdog

Kara Swisher admits that she’s not always right.

But her opinions, now detailed in her New York Times column, on her podcasts Recode Decode and Pivot, and annually at her tech conference Code, are well informed by decades of reporting on an industry that has boomed and busted and boomed again—and have made her one of the most influential technology journalists of our time.

“I know what I’m talking about—on the things I know about more than other people—so I’m going to say what I think,” she says.



Known as both a no-bullshit straight talker and the ultimate charmer, Swisher has a unique ability to remain friends with sources whom she has eviscerated in print. Her ability to walk the line between these two personas has led to a prolific journalism career. She began reporting at The Washington Post in the 1990s and wrote two books about AOL, one of the first internet giants. After a stint at The Wall Street Journal, she and colleague Walt Mossberg launched a conference called All Things Digital, followed by the blog AllThingsD.com, which lived under the Dow Jones umbrella. In 2014, she and Mossberg started their own standalone tech news site Re/code, which was bought by Vox Media in 2015 (and integrated into Vox’s website in 2019). The All Things Digital conference morphed into the Code Conference.

These days, when she’s not writing her New York Times column, Swisher serves as the editor-at-large at both Recode and New York magazine. She continues to interview high-profile tech executives at Code and on Recode/Decode, which will end a five-year run at the beginning of July. Next up, Swisher is launching a new New York Times podcast that will air twice weekly this fall. She’s also thinking about how to engage more deeply with the fan community for her New York magazine podcast Pivot, which she produces and cohosts with NYU professor Scott Galloway. Plus, she’s pondering writing a book. The topic? It’s “tech-adjacent,” she says.

For Swisher, writing opinion, landing scoops, launching conferences and media companies, and recording podcasts are all what she calls “different instruments” in her orchestra, because each mode is in service of one thing: making good journalism. “I don’t think when you’re a reporter or journalist you need to stay in any lane,” she says. “I think all the lanes are mine.”