Janelle Monáe’s secret to success is saying ‘no’

Two years ago, in the pages of Rolling Stone, Janelle Monáe finally confirmed something that the internet had all but presumed to be true. “Being a queer black woman in America,” she said, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women—I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.” She divulged that she first identified as bisexual and later as pansexual, too.

“For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey,” she added in a recent interview with Lizzo. “It’s not a destination.”

If Monáe’s sexuality—namely, her rumored relationship with actress Tessa Thompson—has been a subject of fascination, so too has her dizzying body of work. In 2018, Monáe released her widely acclaimed third album, Dirty Computer, which was paired with a 46-minute “emotion picture” and earned her two Grammy nominations. (Monáe has racked up eight nominations over the years.) The Prince-inflected single “Make Me Feel,” whose accompanying video featured Monáe and Thompson awash in neon lighting, was hailed as a “bisexual anthem” even before Monáe came out.

“Dirty Computer was really a reflection of where I was at that time,” she told fellow Queer 50 honoree Roxane Gay earlier this year, in a cover story for The Cut. “I was discovering more and more about my sexuality. I was walking into being more sex positive, also understanding different ways to love and to be loved.”

Monáe’s ascent to multi-hyphenate accelerated in 2016: After declining nearly 30 acting offers, she made her film debut in Moonlight, which infamously won the Best Picture Oscar and an armful of other accolades. She followed that with a role in another critically acclaimed movie, Hidden Figures, alongside Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. This year, the social thriller Antebellum—by the producers of Get Out and Us—will serve as a star vehicle for Monáe. (The film was initially slated for an April release but has since been postponed due to coronavirus.) She also stepped into a leading role in the Amazon series Homecoming, whose first season was headlined by Julia Roberts.

Though Monáe has long been reticent about her personal life—often citing her religious family—she has emerged as a fierce advocate and activist for marginalized communities, from agitating against police brutality to speaking at the Women’s March in 2017 and invoking Time’s Up in a powerful address at the 2018 Grammy Awards. She has called Dirty Computer an ode to black women and queer women. In January, she tweeted the hashtag #IAmNonBinary, which many interpreted as commentary on her own gender identity.