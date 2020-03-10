Elon Musk: ‘I hope I’m not dead by the time people go to Mars’

In a rambling, 45-minute talk at the Satellite 2020 conference, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO held forth on his plans to build enormous and rapidly reusable Starship rockets and bring bandwidth around the world with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation—and shared his views on learning, in both classrooms and companies.

Musk’s onstage interviewer, Satellite 2020 chair Jeffrey Hill, started the conversation by asking a nervous-looking Musk about the next major item on SpaceX’s to-do list: launching American astronauts to the International Space Station on its Crew Dragon capsule.

“It’s great that we’re about to launch to orbit,” Musk said. He noted that this Crew Dragon mission—which should break a Russian monopoly on transporting U.S. astronauts to the ISS that began with the Space Shuttle’s retirement in 2011—would come 18 years after SpaceX’s founding. “Kid could be in college by now,” he quipped, comparing his company’s age to a child’s growth.



But despite struggles with Crew Dragon, including an explosion during a test of its launch-escape rockets, Musk said this spacecraft did not top his worries: “The thing that concerns me most right now is that unless we improve our rate of innovation dramatically, then there is no chance of a base on the moon or a city on Mars.”

That’s the problem Starship is supposed to solve. This enormous rocket, which is intended to either carry 100 tons to the surface of the moon or Mars, or transport up to 100 people on interplanetary flights, has only flown in the form of small prototypes. But Musk already has enormous expectations of it.

“It’s being designed to be relaunched an hour after landing, with zero nominal work,” he said. “The only thing you expect to change on a regular basis is propellant.”