6 expressions to use that show empathy at work

What’s needed in our workplace is a big dose of empathy—and not just from workplace leaders. Showing empathy is everyone’s responsibility. The good news is that our brains are wired to provide that help. According to Jamil Zaki’s The War for Kindness, mirror neurons allow us to feel what others near us are feeling. Through practice, Zaki suggests, we can grow kinder.

Just by finding opportunities to intentionally talk empathetically, you’ll be able to get your mirror neurons firing. In so doing, you’ll make the office a better, more caring place to work.

1. “How are you feeling?”

Often, the best thing you can do to create a more empathetic workplace is to ask someone how they’re feeling. By inviting someone to open up and share, you show that you think that person is important, and you legitimize their feelings.

If a colleague in a sales organization loses a client, you know they’ll feel down. Take time to go over to their desk, look them warmly in the eye, and inquire about the situation. You might say, “I’ve heard what happened with that client. How are you feeling?” It may not solve the problem, but it will give your coworker a chance to explain and unburden himself.

We may be afraid of emotionally intruding, but in many instances, you can take your cues from the person with whom you’re speaking. If someone doesn’t want to tell you how they’re feeling, they don’t have to get into detail. But generally people will be heartened that you took the time to enquire about how they feel.

2. “I’m sorry to hear that.”

This expression will go far in conveying empathy when a colleague has shared a trying situation with you. Suppose a teammate has just learned that her job is being discontinued, or she tells you that things are not great at home. Sometimes the most empathetic response is the simplest. You can follow that up with more detailed questions, and, by talking through the situation, you two may be able to come up with a way for her to best move forward.