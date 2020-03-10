Tesla hits a major milestone: It’s now made 1 million cars

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has hit a major milestone. The company’s CEO Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that it’s one-millionth car has rolled off the production line. In the tweet, Musk said, “Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!!” And included a picture of the one-millionth Tesla vehicle, a Model Y, as well as a photo of Tesla team members.

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

As The Verge points out, it took Tesla 17 years to make its one-millionth car after the company’s founding in 2003. Or to look at it another way, it took the company 12 years to make 1 million cars if your starting point is the first Tesla Roadster that came off the production line in 2008.

But while a million vehicles are something to definitely be celebrated, Tesla still has a long way to go to catch up to the production capabilities of other, long-established carmakers, many of which produce over 10 million cars a year.