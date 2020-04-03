How the American Refugee Committee transformed its brand—and changed its name

The organization that was once called the American Refugee Committee no longer has the word “refugee” in its name, thanks to the refugees who were asked to weigh in on part of its decade-long rebranding. Now called Alight , the nonprofit’s name change is one part of a decade-long transformation of how it approaches its work.

“It’s my view that the organizations that were created to respond to 20th-century problems are really failing in response to 21st-century problems,” says Daniel Wordsworth, president and CEO at the newly named Alight, which spends roughly $50 million a year providing clean water, shelter, economic opportunities, and other services to millions of refugees in countries including Myanmar, Syria, and South Sudan. A decade ago, convinced that organizations like his own weren’t doing enough to help refugees, he started questioning how it could change.

“We started asking: Are we working in a way that’s truly responsive, that’s relevant, and that’s having the kind of impact we want to have?” he says. “Ten years ago, my observation was no, we’re not, and the refugee sector as a whole is not. And so we decided we’d go on a journey, and basically shake ourselves up, and hopefully shake up the whole sector.”

The nonprofit reached out to Ideo.org, the nonprofit arm of the design firm Ideo, to talk about rebranding. But then the team decided to go in a different direction—rather than working on the brand, it would invest in changing its work first. “We had the money to do the rebranding, but instead we asked a deeper question: Why don’t we just try to do what we think is right, and then become that?” says Wordsworth.

One project they launched, with Ideo’s help, was a customer service platform for refugees called Kuja Kuja, which uses tablets to collect feedback on services provided at refugee camps across Africa and the Middle East. Refugees rate services in real time, so the organization can continually learn what it needs to improve. People living in camps also can offer suggestions. More than 900,000 ideas have been submitted so far, including feedback from a seven-year-old boy who explained that because the station in the camp where refugees collect water opened too late in the morning, he wasn’t able to eat porridge before school. For years, other children also hadn’t been able to eat breakfast, but no one on staff realized that there was a problem.

“One seven-year-old dramatically transformed the lives of literally thousands of people,” he says. The organization’s new focus on customer service is in contrast, he says, to the focus that other humanitarian organizations have on fundraising, and reaching people “at scale,” without as much consideration given to the quality of care.

Over time, they developed a new philosophy. Instead of focusing on scarcity—the lack of money and resources to help refugees—they focus on a concept of abundance. “There have been other times in history where the number of people moving has been far more overwhelming than it is now,” he says. “We actually live in a moment of time where the world could respond to those people, and really respond in a way that allows those people to create a life that creates some kind of meaning. But yet we’re getting overwhelmed by all this negative language and this panic and this fear.”