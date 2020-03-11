Who’s to blame for the Iowa caucus app? Hint: Not the developers

“…others had much less experience in digital politics, according to their LinkedIn profiles. One of its workers recently was a prep cook for Starbucks. Another was a teacher.” —The Wall Street Journal

When news of the Iowa caucus chaos hit my Twitter feed, I caught wind of a trend in the coverage referencing the inexperience of the developers who built the app. I had a visceral reaction to the suggestion that a former prep cook or teacher was taking the fall for the app’s failure. The narrative suggests that someone with that experience, a person who decided to become a developer later in their career, is unqualified or less qualified than those with a traditional pedigree. This is fundamentally untrue.

It is true that people who are new in their profession should have mentorship, training, and oversight, especially when their work is so critical. To blame the apprentice is wrong. Blame the teacher.

Some of the most creative, genius developers are self-taught or shifted into software development midcareer.

I’m not involved with the Iowa caucus nor do I have any insider knowledge of what transpired or who the developers who built the app are. I am, however, a software developer. When I started coding in 1997 at my first company, we built a noncritical chat feature for our website, Versity.com. We raised funding and expanded quickly, and as the site grew in popularity, the chat feature I wrote was so poorly written that it took down the website dozens of times. We consulted a more experienced developer who observed and then suggested, “Let’s just remove the chat feature. It’s not important, and it’s killing the stuff that is important.”

I’d never thought of that. We removed chat, and our site (and our company) was saved. For me as a young developer, the obvious solution wasn’t yet obvious.

With time and practice, you learn what to prepare for. You gain instincts for how things will go awry, what scaling bottlenecks to look out for, what users might do that would surprise you, and how to code defensively. As with any profession, building instincts based on applying your trade isn’t something they can teach in school. Giving a recent graduate two months to build an app that has the potential to shape the future of our democracy is the equivalent of taking first-year med school students, throwing them into an operating room, and asking them to perform open-heart surgery—on presidential candidates. It’s simply negligent. When you hire developers, you take on the responsibility of making them successful; that includes time to learn and make mistakes in a lower-risk environment.

Talent is everywhere

One of the most surprising things I’ve learned as CEO of Twilio and with interactions with thousands of developers over the past decade is that the qualities that make the best developers have nothing to do with the degree you got (or didn’t get). Some of the most creative, genius developers are self-taught or shifted into software development midcareer after completing a coding boot camp. In fact, I believe that those who have the intrinsic motivation to become developers on their own possess a drive you can’t teach.