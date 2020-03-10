Bee & Kin’s work bags incorporate technology in the most useful ways

Bee & Kin has carved a pretty amazing niche for itself in a very crowded luxury brand market. With the options for a smartly designed work bag or purse seeming nearly endless, the brand actually made bags smart. Each Bee & Kin bag has a button inside that can perform various tasks. An app that you download onto your phone allows you to program the button to do basically whatever you want, such as find your phone, text your location to a predetermined person, play music, send a drafted email, or even order an Uber. Additionally, each bag also includes wisely-placed pockets for your phone, your metro card, credit cards, chapstick, and the like. If you do end up misplacing something in your bag, each one comes with equipped with a small, internal LED lights that allow you to find your keys on your doorstep at night, find snacks at the movie theatre, and the like. Long story long, these bags are pretty damn cool— we tested them ourselves and found them incredibly useful. And much to our collective good fortune, Bee & Kin has expanded their line with two new designs–the Sidekick 2.0 and the Assistant+.

The Assistant+ (starting at $195) is a hands-free version of the Assistant pouch, which had to be carried like a clutch. The Assistant+ adapts to a hands-free world with a chainlink and leather cross-body strap. Thanks to its more manageable size, this is a perfect size for everyday (if you don’t need a tote for work) and weekends. According to Bee & Kin, this little number can comfortably hold an iPad or Kindle, a hard drive, a wallet, passport, and all the little things you like to keep on hand–from chapstick to a sewing kit (some of us like to be prepared, okay?). The Assistant+ comes in two shades of premium Italian leather (black and navy blue) or a fresh–and rather unique–woven blue denim.

The Sidekick 2.0 ($495) is also a generational update to a classic Bee & Kin design. Although it stays true to the original aesthetics of the Sidekick design (a hexagonal shape, akin to a honeycomb–hence the name “Bee” & Kin), this bag packs a bigger punch than its predecessor. Now larger and more spacious, the Sidekick 2.0 looks just as mod and unique as ever–but it now has the room to be able to carry a day’s worth of necessities in it. The Sidekick 2.0 is made of premium Italian leather (with a luxe spandex lining) and comes in three colors and patterns: gold, white with navy blue trim, and a poppy red with cross-stitch detailing.

Neither of these smaller, more compact bags fit your needs? We can almost guarantee The Expert Carry-All ($595) will. Although it’s not new to Bee & Kin’s line, this staple is the quintessential high-end leather tote, with all of the technical trappings that Bee & Kin is known for. Plus, it comes in a smattering of eight different colors–ranging from a subtle blush to a bright cherry red to a warm honey shade (and classic black, of course). Other totes in the line include the geometric Hero Tote and the extra-big Expert Carry-All XL.

You can shop all of Bee & Kin’s designs here.

