How ‘Fast Company’ picked the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020

This year, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 44 sectors, including every region of the world. We also judged nominations received through our application process. We assess each company on a combination of innovation and impact, with a focus on what it’s accomplished in the past year. The 434 organizations we honor here lead their fields and are transforming the world.

Our annual ranking of the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture showcases a variety of ways to thrive in today’s volatile world. Snap‘s work building out an augmented-reality platform to the delight of its universe of users, content creators, and advertisers means that we’re all able to experience the future of computing being built before our eyes today. Shopify is one of several companies on this year’s list powering a larger ecosystem of creators to help them make money online. Sustainability is another significant trend in which we’re seeing meaningful innovation: The troika of CaaStle, ThredUp, and Trove are helping to build out a circular economy in the fashion business, and Footprint is the quiet giant in the sustainable packaging space, reinventing everything from the microwaveable meal bowl to the fast-food restaurant coffee cup and helping consumer packaged goods transition from single-use plastic to a biodegradable alternative.

Learn how these and 44 other companies are creating the future today, plus see our top-10 lists of the Most Innovative Companies by category, from advertising to wellness.

