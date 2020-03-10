Why you need a mentor who’s younger than you

A widely held misconception about mentor/mentee pairs is that the mentor must be older than the mentee. To identify the most possible prospective mentors in your network, you need to think beyond people who are older than you and consider your peers and those who are younger.

A mentor, at its very essence, is an adviser. We have several types of advisers in our lives (our accountants, our attorneys, our friends). When you think about the people in your network whose opinions and insights you value the most, you are thinking about people who could play the part of a mentor. By taking the step of considering advisers who are younger than you as prospective mentors, you cast the net wider to identify the most appropriate ones.

Identifying and cultivating a mentorship relationship can be difficult

Take stock of the people in your life. Ask yourself who would be an appropriate mentor for you or for whom you would be an appropriate mentor. Be open and welcoming to mentor and mentee relationships in all facets of your life because you don’t necessarily need to find your mentor or mentee at work.

There are many formal mentorship programs that foster valuable relationships such as the Women’s Foundation of Hong Kong’s Mentoring Program for Women Leaders or The Executives’ Club of Chicago’s Leadership Circle. Yet organic, informal mentorships form all the time and can be the most valuable. Let mentorship relationships evolve naturally. You don’t need to (and shouldn’t) formally ask someone “Will you be my mentor?”

Be open to meeting a mentor anywhere and in any context. Ignore misconceptions about mentorship:

The mentor is older and mentee is younger

You must meet a mentor in an office or for coffee

You should only have one mentor

You have to ask someone to be your mentor

You no longer need a mentor if you are a seasoned professional with decades of work experience

Be open-minded about the definitions of “mentor” and “mentee”

Mentor/mentee relationships can shift over time. For example, I was introduced to Kelly McNamara Corley, former executive vice president and general counsel at Discover Financial Services and current start-up founder, many years ago by a trusted member of our networks. I have always considered Kelly–someone who happens to be older than me and who has decades more professional experience than I have–to be one of my mentors. Last summer, Kelly contacted me with some questions about how I had tackled certain practical business questions and wanted to meet with me about how I had started my company.

More recently, Kelly and I attended an impactful dinner hosted by a good friend/mentor/client of mine, Kristen Prinz, principal of The Prinz Law Firm. As we all went around the table and introduced ourselves, Kelly described me as her mentor and said that my entrepreneurial journey inspired her to start her own company. Given who Kelly is, how well she is known and how many years more of professional experience she has than I do, I was surprised, humbled, and honored that she chose to call me her mentor.