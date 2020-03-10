The 5 best ways to supercharge your Wi-Fi network

What a wonderful wireless world we live in–unless, that is, you’re eternally locked in a losing battle with flaky connections, unreliable airwaves, and slow surfing. If you are, the good news is that troubleshooting a shaky signal isn’t all that complicated. Here are the five best ways to ensure that your Wi-Fi network is delivering the speed you need—starting with the ones that don’t cost anything, then moving onto those that require spending some bucks.

1. Re-locate your router

One of the most basic truths of Wi-Fi is that the closer you are to your router, the better your wireless connection will be. So when it comes to your wireless router’s placement, try to either put it in as central a location as possible or put it as close as possible to the room or rooms where you’ll be using your wirelessly-connected devices most often. There’s no sense in sticking a router in your attic if you spend most of your time hanging out in the basement.

3. Check the software and firmware

If you’re comfortable digging around in your router’s software settings, you could try this step before the previous step and see if it helps. First, make sure that the router is running the latest firmware version. That’ll potentially squash any lingering bugs and smooth out the router’s performance a bit, and may improve signal strength. This can generally be found in the “Advanced” or “Utilities” section of your router’s admin interface.

Next, you can test out different wireless channels. Your router broadcasts its signals across one of a handful of channels, and while most routers automatically scan for the strongest channel, every once in awhile, you might be able to manually select a better channel than the auto-tuner can. This setting can generally be found in the “Wireless” section of your router’s admin interface.

Also generally found in the “Wireless” section, most routers transmit on two frequencies–2.4 GHz and 5 GHz–and intelligently use whichever one makes the most sense for the connecting device. However, 2.4 GHz, while a slower connecting speed than 5 GHz, has a better range. So if you’re really in a pickle, you can try temporarily disabling the 5 GHz broadcast to see if connecting everything at 2.4 GHz shows marked improvement.

3. Upgrade your antenna

If moving your router and/or updating your software doesn’t result in faster Wi-Fi, you may need to spend some money. A great, cheap way to bolster the signal is by purchasing a stronger antenna. Check out the Network Antennas section on Amazon to get a good idea of what things cost. Two things to look for: the dBi rating, and whether the antenna is omnidirectional or directional. The higher the dBi rating, the stronger the output: but don’t overdo it at first. Your current router may have a 3 dBi or so antenna rating, so check out a 9 dBi replacement for around $15 and see if that helps.