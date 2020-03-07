The next frontier of vaccines: no needles

The race is on to identify an effective vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. Once it’s discovered, the next challenge will be manufacturing and distributing it around the world.

My research group has developed a novel method to stabilize live viruses and other biological medicines in a rapidly dissolving film that does not require refrigeration and can be given by mouth.

Since the ingredients to make the film are inexpensive and the process is relatively simple, it could make vaccine campaigns much more affordable. Large quantities could be shipped and distributed easily given its flat, space-saving shape.

Globally, vaccination rates have improved over the past decade, but are still too low—13.5 million children were not vaccinated in 2018. This new technology, recently published in the journal Science Advances, has the potential to dramatically improve global access to vaccines and other biological medicines.

Inspired by hard candy

My research team began developing this technology in 2007, when the National Institutes of Health asked us to develop a needle-free, shelf-stable delivery method for a vaccine.

The idea of developing a film was inspired by a documentary about how the DNA of insects and other living things can be preserved for millions of years in amber. This got us thinking about hard candy, like my grandmother used to make.

It was a simple idea, yet no one had tried it. So we went to work mixing a variety of formulations containing natural ingredients such as sugars and salts and testing them for their ability to form a solid amber-like candy.