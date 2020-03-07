A telescopic look at Twitter’s intergalactic troll: Neil deGrasse Tyson

When it comes to the universe’s most famous astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, I would never have guessed my breaking point would be a tweet about Friday the 13th. Yet here we are.

Not that anybody asked, but “Friday the 6th” is exactly as rare as “Friday the 13th”, itself arriving seven days later. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 6, 2020

As if anyone was interested in Friday the 13th because of its rarity!

Personally, I have no special attachment to the multi-annual spooky holiday. I do, however, feel strongly about letting people have their dumb things. Being pedantic about Friday the 13th, lest anyone plan on treating themselves to a horror movie festival or whatever, means going far out of one’s way just to be mildly mean for no point whatsoever.

Unfortunately, that’s Neil deGrasse Tyson’s exact MO. He appears, on Twitter at least, to live exclusively for yucking your yum. Each new day to him is a challenge to find the most innocuous thing that people frivolously enjoy, and “debunk” it with straight talk filtered through a genuine galaxy brain. (Do you like using the “Roses are red” construction? I have some bad news.)

Every now and then, Tyson offers a legitimately insightful, topical tidbit—on Leap Day or the Equinox, for example. Mostly, though, between all the corny jokes and empty aphorisms, he’s just obsessed with letting you know that everything that has ever been said about the moon in pop culture is factually inaccurate.