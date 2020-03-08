Your smart home device could be a threat to our elections

The app failure that led to a chaotic 2020 Iowa caucus was a reminder of how vulnerable the democratic process is to technological problems—even without any malicious outside intervention. Far more sophisticated foreign hacking continues to try to disrupt democracy, as a rare joint federal agency warning advised prior to Super Tuesday. Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 election has already revealed how this could happen: social media disinformation, email hacking, and probing of voter registration systems.

The threats to the 2020 election may be even more insidious. As I explain in my new book, The Internet in Everything: Freedom and Security in a World with No Off Switch, election interference may well come through the vast constellation of always-on, always-connected cameras, thermostats, alarm systems, and other physical objects collectively known as the “internet of things.”

The social and economic benefits of these devices are tremendous. But, in large part, because the devices are not yet adequately secure, they also raise concerns for consumer safety, national security, and privacy. And they create new vulnerabilities for democracy.

It is not necessary to hack into voting systems themselves but merely co-opt internet-connected objects to attack political information sites, stop people from voting, or exploit the intimate personal data these devices capture to manipulate voters.

Disrupting political communication

Connected objects have already been hijacked to shut down internet traffic.

The Mirai botnet of 2016 hijacked insecure video cameras and other home devices to launch a massive “distributed denial of service” attack that blocked access to many popular sites, including Reddit and Twitter. More recently, the FBI arrested a hacker for allegedly disrupting a California congressional candidate’s website, flooding it with so many false requests it became inaccessible for legitimate views.

Similar political attacks that hijack some of the billions of often insecure connected devices could disrupt campaign websites and social media. They could also restrict public access to government websites with information about how and where to vote, as well as news reports on election results.