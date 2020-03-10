Why AI is a small business owner’s new best friend

On this episode, Mayra sits down with Ariege Misherghi, accountant segment business leader at Intuit, to discuss why artificial intelligence tools are not replacing human workers but augmenting them and what every business owner needs to know to leverage AI to help grow their business.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE:

MAYRA CEJA:

How do technologies like automation and machine learning actually help accountants and bookkeepers with small business customers?

ARIEGE MISHERGHI:

Yeah, so when I think about the work that a small business does… I mean no small business entered small business-hood in order to do their accounting. That is not their objective. It’s the last thing on their mind. So when you think about what automation can do and what technologies like artificial intelligence can do and into its leveraging machine learning is as a form of artificial intelligence. When we use these technologies, what we’re effectively trying to do is eliminate the need for a client, for a small business owner to track all their transactions and categorize them correctly. In other words, at any given time, it really should take no work for a small business owner to understand the state of their business.

We believe that the value QuickBooks can bring is to relieve small businesses of that burden so that they can focus on what they love. So they can do what it is that really sparked that entrepreneurial flame in them.