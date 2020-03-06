Enter the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards!

We’re delighted to announce that we are now accepting entries to the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards .

Innovation by Design, now in its ninth year, is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine. Winners will also be celebrated at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in the fall. And for the third year in a row, we’ll name a design company of the year.

We have 29 categories this year, including eight new categories honoring everything from human-centered design in finance to sustainability.

Entries will be judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Past judges have been designers and design leaders who hail from companies and organizations such as Nike, Pentagram, Google, Adobe, the Museum of Modern Art, and more.

Our goal? To highlight the best design work—whether it comes from a freelancer, a startup, or a multinational corporation—in hopes of elevating the industry as a whole. Enter today.