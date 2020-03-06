This Oprah-approved kids clothing line inspires little girls to be the next Ida B. Wells or RBG

What: Breaking gender stereotypes

Why We Care: Piccolina is the Oprah Winfrey and Diane Von Furstenberg-approved kids clothing brand on a mission to send empowering messages to children about the importance of defying stereotypes and following their dreams. Piccolina’s inaugural brand video—directed by Rhea Anna—was released online for Women’s History Month, and just in time for International Women’s Day (March 8). It opens with a 6-year-old girl who wants to be an engineer and build skyscrapers and bridges when she grows up, or perhaps become a break dancer. She also has best friends who want to be artists and astronauts and narrates her vision as featured violinist Emily Wells (who also produced the score) provides the musical backdrop.

Piccolina founder Heide Iravani is a mother of three who was frustrated with the pervasiveness of gender stereotypes in kids’ clothing. Having worked in tech, finance, and big law, Iravani was especially sensitive to how gender stereotypes would affect her own “piccolina” Cora, who was interested in science, the outdoors, and construction just like her brothers. Cofounder Emily Clifford is a mother of two, who brought over a decade of experience in the retail and consumer industry to the table.

Together, Iravani and Clifford have created a children’s clothing line that moves away from clichéd unicorns and princesses and instead celebrates aspiring paleontologists, chemists, engineers, astronauts, and other STREAM interests with unique design themes, from dresses covered in trucks and dinosaurs, to skirts with geometry and chemistry prints.

This month, Piccolina is expanding upon its bestselling trailblazer tees collection with shirts—designed by female artists—that feature Ida B. Wells, Jane Goodall, Marie Curie, Zaha Hadid, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Frida Khalo, and more.

