This one simple strategy could eliminate the gender pay gap

Pay equity has been making headlines recently. There was a class-action lawsuit against Nike for example. Yet research from the Global Gender Gap Report that the gender wage gap won’t close for another 100 years.

If it’s not on employers’ minds, it should be.

The state of the gender pay gap

The Equal Pay Act was passed in 1963 when women made $0.59 for every $1.00 a man made. In 2019, research from PayScale shows that women make $0.80 for every $1.00 a man earns when data are not controlled. The Pew Center for Research found that the reason for the gender wage gap includes the fact that women are more likely than men to take time off in their careers, work part-time, or work in jobs with more flexibility in order to have children and care for families. However, this only explains part of the gap. The concern is that the part of the gap that is unaccounted for can only be explained by pay practices that favor men over women, whether as a result of unconscious bias or active discrimination.

PayScale then looked at the gender wage gap when all compensable factors are controlled, such as experience, location, and job level, and found that there is still a wage gap where women make $0.98 to every $1.00 that a man makes. This gap is more pronounced in certain industries, occupations, and age groups, particularly among older women and women in leadership roles. It also tends to be more pronounced in organizations that are more secretive about pay practices.

Part of the reason for the gap is the unwillingness of many organizations to modernize their compensation practices. Many organizations today are still operating under a traditional compensation model where pay is determined in the shadows, and the power to set pay lies with managers who want to reward employees at their discretion.

The problem with a closed approach is that it statistically favors men. Even managers with the best intentions are still susceptible to unconscious bias. This leaves organizations open to lawsuits.

Although the gender pay gap has been well-reported, many companies struggle with how to address the issue. With employees spread across various departments and geographies, ensuring fair pay for men and women in every job is a daunting task.