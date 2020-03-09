How to transform your to-do list into a productivity power tool

A to-do list can be a helpful tool for running your day, but it can also be a place where tasks go to linger and die. If you end the day with things undone or if you keep carrying tasks forward to the next day or week, you need a to-do list makeover—a reality check on how you spend your time, as well as your expectations.

Get clear on what’s important

Most people walk around not knowing their priorities, says Romi Neustadt, author of You Can Have It All, Just Not At The Same Damn Time. “You have to start there before you get to your to-do list,” she says. “Our priorities are the things that are most important to us right now—present tense. Not serving them is nonnegotiable.”

Neustadt says we really only have the bandwidth to have two or three priorities. “Otherwise we’re not living authentically, and are scattered and unfulfilled, filling time with stuff that doesn’t matter to us.”

Once you know your priorities, everything on your to-do list should serve them. “What’s incredibly important is to listen for the ‘shoulds,’ whether you’re saying them out loud or in your head,” she says. “People are ‘shoulding’ all over the place. When you hear or think ‘should,’ you’re not serving your priorities.”

Give tasks a value

Whether you work for yourself or for someone else, consider yourself the CEO of your day. Look at your to-do list and assign every task a metric or value, such as a dollar-per-hour amount that you might have to pay someone else to do it, suggests Racheal Cook, entrepreneurship strategy coach.

“By assigning dollar-per-hour values to specific tasks, this ensures you utilize your resources correctly,” she says. “Score tasks from $10 per hour for administrative tasks all the way up to $10,000 per hour for high-level strategy and sales-related tasks. This approach gives instant clarity into how you are investing your time into your business.”

Measure a task’s urgency

Cook likes to use the Eisenhower Matrix to break down a master to-do list into four sections: “urgent and important,” “not urgent but important,” “urgent and not important, and “not important and not urgent.”