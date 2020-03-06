This is what you need to do to build an inclusive workplace

Recently at M&C Saatchi LA, we were pitching a big piece of business alongside colleagues from across the country. It was our initial meeting—what we call a chemistry check—and attendees included our prospective clients and the pitch consultant, as well as the agency/client matchmaker who we needed to advocate for us. I introduced myself to the pitch consultant as the executive creative director. His immediate response was, “Oh, you don’t look like a creative director.”

As an Asian American woman, immigrant, and advertising executive, I’m typically an “only” in any boardroom. Asian Americans are underrepresented in executive roles across corporate America, constituting only 7% of Fortune 100 business leaders. I’m not alone in that “only” status.

I didn’t get a chance to ask the pitch consultant what he meant. Maybe he was expressing positive surprise, but I still was taken aback in the heat of the moment. What exactly does a creative director look like? My gut says white and male. After all, 71% of creative directors in the U.S. are male, but only 29% are female.

We didn’t advance in that pitch, and the experience for me to think a lot to think about regarding the archetypes people expect. How often does this happen? How do you avoid fixating on questionable comments and carry on with the business at hand? How much effort do we need to expend working through others’ preconceptions of how we should appear? At times I find myself executing mental gymnastics on the spot to figure out whether I’m safe to push my agenda or offer a teachable moment.

That’s why creating environments where people feel valued is essential to business success. If you’re a leader who wants to build a more inclusive corporate culture, here are the things that you need to consider.

1. Visibility is the first piece of the puzzle

If you can see it, then you know it’s possible. My colleague and business partner Kate Bristow was one of the reasons I joined M&C Saatchi in 2008. At the time, I was pregnant with my first child. In Kate, I saw a woman at the top of her field, equal parts strong professional and strong mother, who was raising an incredible family while embracing her passion. She was someone I admired and aspired to be like.

Finding role models—seeing people you can relate to in the real world—is crucial. For example, Asian Americans aiming for executive positions should take heart in the fact that Asian women gained 17 board seats in 2018, a rise of 39% from two years before. Consider how the people you look up to handle situations and make strides in their industries, and don’t be shy about reaching out for advice. Your role models were probably in your shoes at one point.