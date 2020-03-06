Bond is sidelined, Mulan’s on the fence: How COVID-19 coronavirus is upending entertainment

The world’s top analysts have predicted that the global film industry faces a $5 billion loss due to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). China’s entertainment industry was the first to come to a halt in January amid the fallout, with over 70,000 movie theaters (plus the Hong Kong and Shanghai Disneyland theme parks) temporarily shut down. In Korea, which has also been hard hit and is the fifth-largest box office in the world, local films such as Call and Innocence have been delayed amid low attendance and fewer screenings, so that theater teams can sanitize auditoriums.

There had been hope that business would be back up and running in Asia before American releases were affected, but it’s clear that things will continue to get worse everywhere for the foreseeable future.

The full economic ramifications of COVID-19 fallout are still unknown for Hollywood specifically, but studios there have sprung into action by convening strategy teams to assess plans of action in the wake of this worldwide disaster.

Here’s what we know so far—and what’s at stake in the months to come:

Movie theaters

AMC theaters are still open in the United States. It closed theaters for a week in Northern Italy and has no theaters in China, South Korea, or Iran. CEO Adam Aron told Deadline that AMC has “felt little to no pain” in the U.S. and Northern Europe so far, but that the chain is taking advice from government and medical experts to ensure the safety of its guests across 15 countries and 1,000 theaters. But as more localities declare emergencies and some companies encourage social separation, things could change drastically rather quickly.

Imax theaters are still open. The brand’s U.S. Twitter account is promoting Onward, which is out now, and A Quiet Place Part II, which is scheduled for release on March 20.

Alamo Drafthouse is still operating business as usual, and it plans to rerun Austin Powers in lieu of the postponed James Bond film No Time To Die.