United, Delta, American Airlines offer COVID-19 fee waivers, but what if you booked in advance?

You booked a flight months ago. You were getting super excited about your upcoming dream vacation to Italy or Bangkok or the Grand Canyon or Los Angeles. But now the new coronavirus outbreak has you rethinking your plans. Do you go and take your chances or cancel and take the financial hit?

That dilemma is playing out for countless travelers as COVID-19 spreads in U.S. states and countries around the world. Many airlines, including the top three major U.S. carriers—United, American, and Delta—have begun to offer fee change waivers for flights, which means travelers who booked or plan to book this month won’t have to pay the extra charge, usually hundreds of dollars, to change their travel plans amid the coronavirus uncertainty.

But as many, many, many observers have pointed out on social media, those policies don’t necessarily help people who booked their travel in advance—which is really what you’re supposed to do in the first place if you want a good deal on airfare.

So what can you do if you’re in that situation? The answer is, it depends on which airline you’re dealing with and which country you were planning to travel to. We reached out to the top three carriers for answers, and here’s what they told us:

United Airlines

The policy: If you booked in advance to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, or Northern Italy, you can change your flight without paying a fee, according to a United spokesperson. (The airline has also suspended travel to select cities. In those cases, you can get a full refund.) Fee change waivers extend to travel anywhere—domestic or international—for tickets bought between March 3-31. You can also cancel a flight booked during that time and get credit for up to 12 months.

The details: United has the full terms and conditions posted on its website, as well as updates to its policies. More info here.

American Airlines

The policy: AA has suspended flights to and from Seoul, Milan, mainland China, and Hong Kong. If your flight was canceled, you can get a refund for your ticket. The airline is also waiving change fees for all new travel booked between March 1-31.