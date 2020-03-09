These Kardashian-approved survival kits are designed for anti-preppers

There are two types of people in the world. There are those who create emergency kits stocked with first-aid supplies and food. And then there are people like me: the unprepared. I’m not proud of it, but if a natural disaster or a pandemic were to hit my neighborhood—which is increasingly likely, given the state of the world—I would be totally screwed.

The good news for me—and my fellow anti-preppers—is that more and more companies are responding to our needs. Take, for instance, Judy, a month-old startup that sells four emergency kits ranging from $60 to $250.

I tested out the two larger kits: The Safe ($250), a 3-by-2 foot box designed to sustain a family for 72 hours, and The Mover Max ($180), which is designed to help you quickly evacuate your home in an emergency. When developing the kits, Judy consulted with former FEMA employees, Red Cross veterans, and firefighters to determine what to put inside. The Safe, for instance, includes a hand-crank radio, emergency blankets, a stocked first-aid kit, whistles, enough food for several days, and potable water. (The two smaller kits have already sold out and are in the process of being restocked.)

Judy is one of many prepacked emergency kits that have hit the market over the past few years, as natural disasters have been on the rise. In general, these kits are significantly more expensive than buying the items individually. But they’re appealing to consumers who don’t know what to buy or want the convenience of getting all the items they need in one fell swoop. While Judy is designed to get you through a few days in a disaster scenario, Costco has a $6,000 kit that will feed a family for an entire year.

Many of the other emergency kits I’ve tested simply fill bags or boxes with supplies, without any organization. The prospect of digging through unfamiliar items can be particularly terrifying to people who already feel unprepared. With this in mind, branding agency Red Antler worked with Judy to design the structure of the kits. They put supplies in six categories: tools, warmth, food, water, safety, and essentials, each of which has its own box nestled in the kit. The “warmth” one contains things like blankets and matches, while the “safety” one contains items like whistles, dust masks, and glow sticks. The box labeled essentials allows people to include personal items, like medication.

When Simon Huck cofounded Judy, he wanted to design the kits for people who were likely to be unprepared for a crisis. Indeed, a recent survey from IBM found that 42% of Americans don’t have an emergency evacuation plan and only 15% have packed a preparedness kit.

“There are a lot of people who are living in fear, which can cause different reactions,” Huck says. “For some, this is over-preparing; for others, it’s pretending nothing is happening. We’re targeting the second group: The key is to help them move past fear and actually take action.”