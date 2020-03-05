YouTube TV just dropped the YES Network and some Fox Sports regionals

YouTube TV’s regional sports situation just got messier, as the live-TV streaming service has dropped the YES Network and some Fox Sports regionals.

Last week, YouTube TV said it was dropping all regional Fox Sports channels, but then made a short-term deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group (which owns those channels) to keep them on board. In a post on Twitter, (via Cord Cutters News), YouTube TV says it has now reached an agreement with Sinclair, but one that excludes regional sports in “select areas.”

One of those excluded markets is New York City, where the YES Network is no longer streaming on YouTube TV. YES, which is jointly owned by Sinclair, the New York Yankees, Amazon, and several private investment firms, lashed out on its own Twitter account, saying that YouTube TV refused to accept the same rates and terms to which other distributors have agreed.

“When YouTube TV realized it could not get a sweetheart, below-market deal, it dropped the YES Network,” YES wrote.

YouTube hasn’t yet provided a list of other affected markets, but The Streamable reports that Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Prime Ticket are being dropped. Cord-cutters who don’t want to give up regional Fox Sports networks can subscribe to Hulu + Live TV ($55 per month) or AT&T TV Now ($80 per month for the “Max” package with regional sports).

Keep in mind that the national FS1 and FS2 channels are owned by Fox and remain available on YouTube TV.