RIPTwitter: Users react to Twitter adding a stories feature . . . but still no edit button

Twitter is jumping on the stories bandwagon, and its users want off the ride immediately.

Yesterday, Twitter announced that it is testing a feature called Fleets, which will allow users to post content that will disappear within 24 hours. Fleets, which is only being tested in Brazil currently, function like regular tweets, i.e. they can be a mix of text, video, and GIFs, but they can’t receive replies, retweets, or likes.

“Twitter is the place where you talk about topics that interest you. But some people say they feel insecure to Tweet because Tweets are public, permanent and exhibit public engagement counts (likes and Retweets),” said Twitter product manager Mo Al Adham in a translated blog post. “We want to make it possible for you to have conversations on the platform in new ways, with less pressure and more control.”

More control? The irony is almost too much.

For years, Twitter users have been begging Twitter to include an edit button feature. Lil Nas X even pled his case when he “fired” Jack Dorsey and became Twitter’s CEO for the day. However, update after update has produced everything but what the people want most. And doesn’t a stories feature feels a bit dated at this point?

Made popular by Snapchat when it launched in 2013 and cribbed by Instagram in 2016, the ability to make “ephemeral” content is a laughable concept at this point in a world of screenshots and screen captures. But that’s exactly what Twitter is banking on to get you to tweet more, a veritable safe haven for all your half-baked hot takes.

Suffice it to say, Twitter users weren’t on board with Fleets, prompting #RipTwitter to become a top trending topic and, of course, a torrent of spot-on memes: