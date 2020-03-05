How to work on your creative skills to stay competitive, according to a former Disney exec

Creativity might seem like a talent that you either have (or don’t have), but the truth is, at the ages of 4 or 5, virtually every child qualifies as a “ creative genius .” You see, as children, we were all naturally intuitive, curious, and free of mental inhibition. Yet by adulthood, only 2% of us retain that mental power .

It doesn’t have to be this way. Not only that, but we can’t afford for the trend to continue. We’re living in a world of artificial intelligence, and experts predict that nearly half of the jobs are at high risk of automation in the following decades. But no robot will be able to compete with human intuition and ingenuity anytime soon. That’s why it’s more important than ever to strengthen the skills we can’t replicate using neural networks like creativity, imagination, curiosity, and intuition.

Although our creativity atrophies as we age and navigate educational systems and corporate cultures, it’s a muscle we can exercise and strengthen. I’ve spent my career—including my role as head of innovation and creativity at Disney—building a tool kit for innovation and helping other people use those tools to develop creative solutions.

If you’re looking for ways to strengthen your creative skills to solve problems and stay competitive, start with these methods below.

1. Inject freshness into your daily life

We’re all creatures of habit, but habit breeds stagnation, which is the opposite of innovation. Novelty, on the other hand, activates our brains’ pleasure centers and facilitates learning. Repetitive class schedules in school and set processes at work conspire to dull our creativity. Freshness can counteract that.

Freshness is a creative behavior I teach. I firmly believe failure to take in new stimuli results in the output of no new ideas. To inject freshness into your life, break your routine. Find a new route for your daily commute, change the radio station, sleep on the other side of the bed, order a new dish at your favorite restaurant, visit a new coffee house, or walk on a new street. At work, give yourself a change of scenery by setting up shop at a new desk or location for the day. I travel for work often, so I make a point of getting out of my prescribed schedule to embrace a new experience in each city I visit. The change doesn’t have to be big—it just has to be novel.

2. Let yourself play

Because stress prevents us from accessing our subconscious, it’s hard to be creative when our brains face that pressure. And when we work, our brains are stressed and can’t access our stories, our griefs, and our joys, which are the intangible qualities that define us and can’t be programmed into a machine. But when we play, we can make those connections because we’re better at observing and can shift perspective more easily. That’s what helps us find innovative solutions to complex problems.