New Bond film, ‘No Time to Die,’ delays release due to coronavirus

The latest installment of the James Bond franchise is getting a delayed release due to the novel coronavirus virus outbreak.

Studios MGM, Eon, and Universal announced that No Time to Die will be pushed from its original global release of April 10 to November 25.

“After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020,” read a statement issued by the studios.

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide and has impacted nearly every industry imaginable, including travel, retail, and, of course, film.

Analysts have suggested that the film industry could suffer upward of a $5 billion loss, with China, the world’s second-largest box office territory and the epicenter of the outbreak, closing around 70,000 theaters across the country.

Pushing No Time to Die to the fall may have ripple effects across the industry, as other major upcoming titles including Onward, A Quiet Place Part II, and Mulan ponder the best path forward.