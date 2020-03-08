Reimagining Sports Entrepreneurship

Ten women have gathered from across the globe to participate in a groundbreaking initiative. The sports-apparel giant adidas, in partnership with iFundWomen —a startup platform offering crowdfunding, grants, and expert business coaching designed for female entrepreneurs—has selected each due to their innovative ideas for sports entrepreneurship.

If you’re a woman with an industry-changing idea, you too can receive financial support and expert business coaching from adidas and iFundWomen. To find out more about the program and apply, visit https://ifundwomen.com/adidas. Deadline is March 31.