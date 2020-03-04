Alex Trebek shares a very candid (and hopeful) update on his cancer diagnosis

In a video posted to Jeopardy!‘s Twitter account, Trebek noted that the one-year survival rate for stage IV pancreatic cancer patients is 18%.

“I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” he said.

However, as he goes on to explain, getting to that point has been a physically and emotionally taxing journey.

“There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said. “There were moments of great pain days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”

“But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal,” Trebek continued. “A betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living in hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”