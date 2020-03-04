Here’s which late-night host had the absolute worst take on Super Tuesday

The “Read Another Book” movement is a byproduct of the post-2016 tendency to conflate any political element with themes and characters from Harry Potter.

Donald Trump? Oh, you’d better believe he’s Voldemort. Elizabeth Warren? A total Hermione. And I don’t know who or what Dumbledore’s Army is, because I’m not a nerd (j/k, j/k, the howling klaxon of a nerd alert rings out whenever I go anywhere).

Of course, Harry Potter is far from the only pop culture lens through which people pedantically apply politics. Some of them are just a little more obnoxious than the others.

Let’s take a look at which pop culture touchstones late-night talk show hosts employed yesterday to discuss Super Tuesday, when 14 states cast their primary votes, from least to most embarrassing.

Stephen Colbert’s Tuesday night show wrapped up well before results from the polls came pouring in, but as he announced on-air: “It’s gonna take more than complete ignorance to keep me from talking about it.”

During his monologue, the host once again invoked his ongoing Mad Max motif: “Fury Road to the White House.” (This edition is entitled “Super Tuesday Senior Citizen Slamdown: It all Depends on tonight to Ensure victory 2020,” and as ever Fast Company respects the writers’ pun game.) The postapocalyptic hellworld of Mad Max: Fury Road is a depressingly accurate and funny frame in which to talk about the stakes of this election, and admirably more edgy than Colbert’s cringey “Don and the Giant Impeach” runner. Colbert’s Super Tuesday take is by far the least embarrassing.

Meanwhile, the staff at Jimmy Kimmel Live! apparently went through some kind of time warp before taping last night’s episode.