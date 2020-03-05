Twitter is about to become an even bigger weapon of disinformation

I’ve said stupid, offensive things on Twitter—and chances are that you have, too. Cramming an insight or joke into 280 characters, especially when angry at the airport or drunk at a bar, doesn’t always hold up so well to the scrutiny of millions of eyes online. So Twitter is introducing a new feature in Brazil called Fleets . These are tweets that disappear after 24 hours with the same self-destructing ephemerality as Snapchat and Instagram Stories. They cannot be liked, commented on, or retweeted. Fleets are currently labeled a “test” in one country, but it’s conceivable they could become a global feature one day.

Fleets are a terrible idea. They suggest that Twitter doesn’t realize the little that truly works about the (confounding) design of its own platform. Twitter is currently the world’s sharpest source of political accountability in an era when the denial of truth runs rampant. Fleets give our politicians the direct line to the public without the lingering accountability.

Look, I don’t love the self-righteous moral compass of Twitter any more than you do. The risk of using the service feels unnecessarily high. Twitter traffics in public shaming. Make one bad joke, and you’re canceled by the mob within hours (see Justine Sacco, James Gunn, Kevin Hart).

In theory, Fleets are meant to assuage this fear. They urge the public to just let ’em rip like Chrissy Teigen because, don’t worry, the thoughts will just disappear. When Snap introduced Snapchat Stories in 2011, these 10-second self-destructing photos were an important counterpoint to an internet that would never forget. Google and Facebook readily offered up every moment about you that had ever been uploaded—tagged and searchable. Stories, on the other hand, wouldn’t stick around. So they encouraged users to share moments with friends that they might otherwise not, be that a scantily clad selfie or just a photo that revealed all those dirty dishes sitting in your sink.

The silly augmented reality filters Snap added later on only added to this effect. What if someone feels unattractive? Subtly smooth their skin. What if someone doesn’t know what to do in a photo? Put puppy ears onto their head. Instagram copied Stories because this idea was so dang popular. Beyond protecting your college keg stands from reaching the hands of future employers, though, Stories were just a good idea grounded in our natural world. If you think about it, a self-destructing photo is a user interface that’s a lot like real life. Someone looks at you and smiles for a few seconds, and you’re left only with the memory.

If it works for Snapchat and Instagram, why can’t ephemerality work for Twitter? In a word, Trump. Trump is not a 15-year-old who just needs a little more confidence to text a new friend. Nor is he just another bad comedian who should stick to his day job. Trump is the president of the United States, who has turned Twitter from a place for political commentary into a place for political spectacle into a place for political action.

As Trump clearly stated earlier this year (on Twitter, naturally), his tweets serve as official policy statements: