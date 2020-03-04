These stylish bags help women in politics—and they’re selling out as the 2020 race gets more male

It’s been a turbulent few years for groups fighting for better representation of women in politics. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton appeared to be on track to become America’s first female president before losing to Donald Trump (despite winning the popular vote). Now history is repeating itself: Over the past few weeks, it’s become increasingly unlikely that a female candidate will clinch the 2020 Democratic nomination. The nonprofit She Should Run , along with the cult fashion brands MZ Wallace and Lingua Franca , have a message for women who are frustrated in their fight to break the highest glass ceiling: You’ve still got this.

Today, in advance of International Women’s Day, MZ Wallace releases its second collaboration with Lingua Franca, which is known for embroidering empowering sayings onto sweaters and accessories. The new bag simply has the words “I’ve Got This” on it. All of the net proceeds from the bag will be donated to the nonprofit She Should Run with the 2020 general elections in mind.

The previous bag that MZ Wallace and Lingua Franca partnered (which was also in support of She Should Run) for had the words “Give A Damn” on it. It came out in 2018, shortly after the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, in which Christine Blasey Ford brought testified about how the then-nominee for the Supreme Court had assaulted her when they were in high school. It was another devastating moment for many women around the country, who felt like Ford’s credible claims had not taken seriously.

While it now looks unlikely that a female candidate will be the next president of the United States, She Should Run urges women not to give up on the fight for better representation in politics. Since the last bag came out, for instance, She Should Run has added more than 4,300 women to the pipeline across all levels of government and also saw a 46% year-over-year increase in registrations for its incubator program that prepares women for a run for office.

While many women are disappointed that so many inspiring female candidates for the Democratic nomination were unable to get the support they needed to move forward, it’s good to know that things are slowly changing on the ground, paving the way for more women to win in the years to come.

The tote retails for $235 and is available at Lingua Franca and MZ Wallace stores in New York, as well as on MZ Wallace’s website.