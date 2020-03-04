Here’s the story behind the viral photo of Jill Biden confronting a protester on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday had a few surprises, not the least of which Joe Biden performed better than many expected he would—keeping him a contender to be the next Democratic presidential nominee. But another surprise of the night was when a vegan protester rushed the stage during Biden’s victory speech and was fended off not by the Secret Service but by Biden’s wife, Jill.

Jill Biden trending on Twitter for her moves to defend her husband from protesters https://t.co/3vdLpKWoFJ pic.twitter.com/b2k6kL85Mp — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 4, 2020

In a dramatic photo captured by photographer Patrick T. Fallon for Bloomberg, you can see Jill Biden placing herself in between the protester and her husband to defend him. So what’s the story behind the pic?

It happened as Biden was giving his victory speech in Los Angeles after an astounding Super Tuesday comeback. As The Washington Post reports, a vegan protester rushed the stage with a “Let Dairy Die” placard. As for why the protester was at Biden’s event, it has little to do with Biden himself, rather anti-dairy protesters have been showing up at California events for the past several months.

Security staff removed the woman, but then about 10 seconds later a second vegan protester rushed the stage. That’s when Jill Biden “swung around, extended her arms, grabbed [the protester] by the wrists and then blocked her with a stiff-arm,” the Post says. It was at that point Fallon snapped the viral photo. An instant later, Biden’s senior advisor, Symone Sanders, grabbed the second protester by the waist and helped others escort the woman offstage.

As you could expect, the image of Jill Biden quickly went viral on social media, leaving everyone pretty impressed with Jill Biden’s quick actions . . .