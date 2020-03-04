How to help Tennessee tornado victims: 7 things you can do right now

At least 24 people are dead and dozens more are unaccounted for after severe storms and a tornado tore through central Tennessee early Tuesday morning. According to USA Today, some 48 structures have collapsed. Photos and videos of the Nashville region on social media show many people’s homes destroyed, some with their roofs completely ripped off.
As local officials assess the damage and relief workers help people find their loved ones, Tennesseans across the central part of the state are now left with the difficult task of rebuilding from the rubble. There are numerous ways you can help in this effort, either by giving money, donating items, or volunteering your time. We’ve rounded up a few choices below:
- United Way: The local chapter has launched a relief fund for middle Tennessee. Text RELIEF2020 to 41444 or donate online.
- Community Foundation: This group has activated the “Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund.” Find it here.
- Donate Items: If you’re in the area and want to donate items (no clothing), the Nashville Emergency Operations Center has a way to do that. Find it here.
- Volunteer in Nashville: Potential volunteers can sign up with Hands On Nashville here.
- Volunteer in Mt. Juliet: Potential volunteers can sign up at the local police portal here.
- American Red Cross: The local chapter of this organization is on hand to assess needs and provide relief. It’s always looking for help. Find it here.
- GoFundMe: A Nashville relief fund was launched yesterday. Find it here. A separate fund was started for Cookeville, Tennessee. Find it here.