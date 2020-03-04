How to help Tennessee tornado victims: 7 things you can do right now

At least 24 people are dead and dozens more are unaccounted for after severe storms and a tornado tore through central Tennessee early Tuesday morning. According to USA Today, some 48 structures have collapsed . Photos and videos of the Nashville region on social media show many people’s homes destroyed, some with their roofs completely ripped off.

As local officials assess the damage and relief workers help people find their loved ones, Tennesseans across the central part of the state are now left with the difficult task of rebuilding from the rubble. There are numerous ways you can help in this effort, either by giving money, donating items, or volunteering your time. We’ve rounded up a few choices below: