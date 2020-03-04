Facebook is giving the World Health Organization free ads to counter coronavirus misinformation

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has written a lengthy post on his Facebook page detailing the latest steps the company is taking against misinformation about the coronavirus virus on its platform. The latest steps include giving the World Health Organization (WHO) free ads on Facebook. As Zuckerberg says, “We’re giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support.”

The idea here is that the WHO will be able to widely spread factual information about the coronavirus via a theoretically unlimited number of ads on Facebook. This means that factual information about the virus is more likely to show up in people’s feeds.

Zuckerberg also said that Facebook will give “millions more in ad credits” to other organizations that are working to spread factual information about the virus. Facebook’s coronavirus ad-giveaway comes after the company announced in January that it will remove posts with coronavirus misinformation and last month said it is banning ads that promise to prevent or cure the virus.

Besides the free ad initiative, Zuckerberg also announced that people who search for coronavirus on Facebook will now see a “pop-up that directs you to the World Health Organization or your local health authority for the latest information.”