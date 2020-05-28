In a moment when some companies are putting diversity and inclusion goals on the back burner, it’s more important than ever to highlight queer trailblazers and advocates.

A mainstream business publication (or any editorial publication, for that matter) has never explicitly recognized LGBTQ women and nonbinary individuals in a list like this before. These 50 leaders come from a range of industries—including tech, finance, venture capital, media, and entertainment.

We were proud to partner with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, the world’s largest LGBTQ technology network, in putting this project together. (Read more about our selection process here.)

This list features both familiar names and the next generation of innovators shaping our world. We’re excited to honor their contributions.