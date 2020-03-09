NASA’s amazing space telescope will peer 13.5 billion years into the past

“Other spectroscopic instruments have flown in space before, but none have had the capability to enable high-resolution observation of up to 100 objects simultaneously,” says Ochs. “That means much more scientific investigating can get done in less time.”

Keeping it cool

JWST instruments will measure the near to mid-infrared spectrum, where wavelengths run .6 to 28 microns, respectively bordering the color red and microwaves. Infrared enables us to see farther into the universe (thus, farther back in time), because the universe is expanding, creating a redshift effect. Objects moving away from us emit longer electromagnetic wavelengths that appear in the red and infrared part of the spectrum.

To determine the chemical compositions of exoplanet atmospheres, onboard spectrographs will measure infrared light fluctuations—corresponding to different elements—from parent stars as their planets traverse their paths.

Since infrared cameras are more sensitive to radiation (i.e., light and heat), the telescope has to be far enough away from the sun and its reflected light on the Earth and moon, and have a shield that blocks the sun’s rays and keeps the telescope cold enough to avoid interference from infrared radiation coming from the telescope.

“On the cold side, the optics run at -388˚F, because that’s where they’re collecting the infrared light,” says Willoughby. “The hot side, where the bus is and the Sun is shining, reaches 185˚F. So we create almost a 600˚F-differential. And the fun stat is, if that was sunscreen, it would be a 1 million SPF.”

A cryocooler further cools the science instruments to —448˚F. “Those detectors are so sensitive, we actually have to get it colder than what we can do passively,” says Ochs.

Bunny suit required

Like the Mars 2020 rover, the JWST build requires the pristine conditions of a particulate-free clean room. Engineers wear “bunny suits”—white polyester jumpsuits, booties, hoods, surgical masks, and latex gloves. The mirrors have been polished to within 20 nanometers of surface figure accuracy, smaller than the size of a single bacterium. “The surface is so smooth because any bump would cause a photon to veer off in a different direction,” says Willoughby. “You have to worry about every speck of dust, what people wear, and even colognes and perfumes. The fact that you can smell them means they’re giving off atoms and molecules. We don’t want those molecules attaching to the sunshield or the mirrors.”

With the last of the thermal tests completed—subjecting the optic, shield, and bus to temperature extremes—the biggest challenge in the past year has been joining the optics with the sunshield. Though it took just a day to accomplish, it’s the result of years of planning and practice.

“We have engineers that just built equipment that helped deploy things,” says Willoughby. “It turns out their job is every bit as hard as building the thing that goes into space.”

Gravity is probably our toughest thing we deal with right now.” Northrop Grumman's Scott Willoughby

Part of the challenge was replicating weightlessness or accounting for gravity. Once in orbit, the optic and sunshield will separate 4 feet to allow the shield to deploy. But joining them on Earth involved placing 8,000 pounds of telescope on six posts atop the shields. They were able to simulate within 70 pounds of zero gravity through a complex dance of motors, ceiling pulleys, and wall counterbalance weights.

“Gravity is probably our toughest thing we deal with right now,” says Willoughby. “In space, it’s going to float in zero G. So when we were landing the optic on top, it had to touch the corners of the 6 feet and be positioned to within .004 of an inch. And once you get outside of three, it’s hard to make a plane.”

The team practiced for half a year with models and laser trackers before attempting it with the real deal. “That’s probably one of the most complicated deployments we did,” he adds. “It was perfect. It was actually beautiful.”

The year ahead

During the next year, teams will administer some 400 tasks before leaving the clean room. They include checking the deployments of the optic and sunshield, running the observatory through electrical and environmental inspections, and simulating the acoustics and vibrations of the launch and spaceflight. From there, the JWST will make the two-week trip through the Panama Canal to the launch site, encased in an environmentally controlled container. Once there, engineers will spend 72 days conducting another 800 tasks before it finally blasts off. (Launching near the equator harnesses the momentum of Earth’s spin to help catapult it into space, thus requiring less rocket fuel.)

Meanwhile, the Space Telescope Science Institute (STSI) at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the operations center for the JWST, has been lining up the astronomy to be studied. With the observatory’s first six months already scheduled, the STSI will fill the remainder of her first year by choosing from an anticipated 1,500 science proposals. The Institute will issue requests for new proposals annually, and archive incoming images for the respective science teams.

Not all JWST discoveries lie in the future. Some of its technology has already found earthbound applications. For example, a focusing mechanism in ophthalmic microscopes was invented by engineers devising the telescope mirrors. “So there’s a connection that you never see,” says Mather.

Once in orbit

It will take nearly three weeks for the craft to reach orbit—a position called the second Lagrangian point, or L2—where combined gravitational forces of the Earth and sun enable an object there to rotate the sun at the same pace as Earth. While en route, ground controllers will order the 178 devices that hold it together for launch to open and begin the probe’s programmed deployment.

“Those of you who covered the Mars lander where they said they had the ‘seven and a half minutes of terror’?” says Ochs, referencing Curiosity’s dramatic teaser video. “I jokingly referred to this as ‘two and a half weeks of high anxiety.'”

Once in orbit, and over the ensuing six months, roughly 500 different activities will engage across the spacecraft, science instruments, and telescope to make it operational. And then, the science can begin.

Ultimately, the JWST will carry enough hydrazine fuel to keep it functioning for up to 14 years with careful management. A team at Goddard is working on a robotic refueling mission that could further extend the observatory’s life.

“This is a really exciting period of time because everything’s coming together,” says Ochs. “We’re looking forward to launching the science. All these people have been working together for this period of time. I have folks working for me who started when their kids were little and now those kids are graduating from college.”