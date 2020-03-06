Want to collect fine art? Here’s how to start with just $150

It’s no secret that having collection-worthy art is not a cheap—or even a realistic—endeavor for most of us. Even if you do have the money, if you’ve ever tried to buy art online you know how overwhelming the process is. You almost always find yourself sifting through hundreds of thousands of products that wildly range in price, with no guarantee that the artwork or the artist will be worth the investment.

Enter Spacey Studios. The direct-to-consumer fine art brand is employing an entirely new business model to get incredible art on collectors’ walls—to the tune of only $150. The process of buying fine art typically involves an agent, and a gallery, and a store or marketplace in between you and the artist (at least). When a piece of art finally makes it to the end of this chain and is sold to you, artists are burdened with the process of framing, packaging, shipping, and more. Spacey Studios cuts out the middlemen and oversees the entire end-to-end experience of selling art directly from artists to collectors.

“We’re the first direct-to-consumer art company,” founder Kate Hoffman says. “We commission artists to create work exclusively for our collectors and then we manage the rest: printing, framing, authenticating, packaging, and marketing. Our in-house operations and technology have resulted in a more efficient process and guarantees a consistent end-to-end experience for buyers and—as a plus—allows artists to focus on what they love.”

The artists that work with Spacey Studios are some of the most influential and prominent currently working. Maja Dlugolecki, Giuseppe Palmisano, and Emily Ann Hoffman have created unique collections available on the platform. Such an impressive roster of talent was no happenstance. “We take a data-driven approach to curation,” Hoffman says. “When we commission artists, we employ software to find artists with large followings, notable collector bases, and buzz-worthy accolades.”

Every season, Spacey commissions a new group of artists to create work exclusively for them. The artists span a variety of mediums and artistic styles—digital illustrator from Visual Citizens to collage artist Ella Jazz. Additionally, every collection is curated around a theme (such as “Peace of Mind”), creating an opportunity for each artist to be inspired by what’s being talked about in the world at that moment. “By collecting with us each season, you can essentially curate an artistic diary of your life and the world around you in your home,” Hoffman says.

Each of the prints is a limited-edition run, and only one of 25—so each piece truly is a collector’s item. Additionally, all prints are 100% archival grade, so they will last for hundreds of years. (Talk about a hand-me-down.)

Some of the pieces in the current collection include the hopeful, abstract Niebieski 02 by Maja Dlugolecki; a bold ode to seasons called Warmth by Louisa Salas; the stark and humorous Y2 photograph by Giuseppe Palmisano; an earthy, smooth abstract painting called Within You and Without You by Codie O’Connor; and our personal favorite—Nude II by Thierry Porter.