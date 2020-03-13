4 ways to get iPhone-level privacy from your Android phone

One of the most appealing reasons to opt for an iPhone in recent years has been Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhance its devices’ privacy protections. Thanks to numerous privacy features built into the iPhone’s iOS operating system, Apple can boast that one of the key benefits of using its phone over Android phones is increased privacy.

And independent researchers have given credence to Apple’s marketing claims. Back in 2018, researchers from Vanderbilt University found that Android phones send 10 times more data to Google than iPhones do to Apple. Of course, Android adherents will point out that while Androids might give away more user data, Android’s ability to access more of its users’ data helps Google excel at providing far superior services. One example of this, they might say, is how much more useful Google’s Assistant is than Siri.

But what if an Android user could have the best of both worlds? The privacy of an iPhone with the utility of a platform powered by Google? Is such a thing possible? Not to the degree privacy-conscious Android users would hope. Still, that doesn’t mean that you can’t make some small changes that will allow your Android smartphone to get closer to the level of privacy an iPhone offers out of the box. Here’s how:

1. Ditch Chrome for Firefox or Brave

The number one thing Android users can do to keep more of their data to themselves is to ditch Google’s Chrome browser, which is the default browser on most Android smartphones. Yes, Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, but it also scoops up an insane amount of data about its users–so much so that The Washington Post’s Geoffrey Fowler labeled it “spy software.”

Compare that to the iPhone’s Safari, which bends over backward to keep your browsing data safe from third parties. Of course, Apple doesn’t make Safari for Android, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other browsers that bring Safari-level privacy to Android. The two biggest names are Mozilla’s Firefox and the Brave browser. Both offer advanced tracking protection and a host of other features that allow you to keep your web browsing to yourself.

2. Use end-to-end encrypted messaging apps

Another iPhone benefit Android users would love to have: The Messages app is renowned for its simplicity, ease of use, and, of course, privacy. Messages uses end-to-end encryption, so not even Apple can access the contents of your conversations.

Compare that with Android’s latest default messaging app, Google’s Messages. Google’s Messages has the look and simplicity of Apple’s Messages, and it supports regular SMS and the new RCS standard in a single app–but messages sent via it are not end-to-end encrypted, meaning they could be read by a snooping third party.