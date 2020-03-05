Pioneering activewear brand Rhone (finally!) launched a women’s collection

For years, men have raved and gushed about Rhone’s comfy, good-looking activewear. Launched in 2014, the brand is known for creating gold-infused fabrics (GoldFusion) that are long-lasting, color-fast, odor-neutralizing, breathable, and fast-drying. Long story short, Rhone makes really good athletic wear. And now, women can test GoldFusion and Rhone’s designs for themselves.

The company launched its first women’s collection this week, complete with cropped hoodies, high-waisted leggings, and lounge-worthy joggers. The Women’s Capsule Collection is created with the same proprietary (and nontoxic) GoldFusion technology used in Rhone’s men’s clothes—and those 24-karat gold nanoparticles promise pieces that dry faster, last longer, feel softer, and smell better than the other leggings and tanks you have in your closet now.

The Sublime Cropped Hoodie ($128) is made of two-way stretch double knit fabric and has an extra dose of style and comfort thanks to the dolman sleeves, which don’t cut into your armpits and make for a more natural fit. That means you can throw your hoodie on over other shirts without having to worry about fabric getting uncomfortably bunched up.

The Re:Structure High-Waisted leggings ($108) are not your average compression leggings. They’re designed with GoldFusion anti-odor tech, flat-lock stitching (goodbye, chafing and itchy seams!), and perforated knee panels for extra mobility and breathability. Oh, and to top it off, they’re made from recycled nylon fabric.

For those who prefer tanks to tees for workouts and runs, the Revel racerback tank ($64) is a perfect contender. It’s made of supremely lightweight mesh for that “am I even wearing a shirt?” feeling.

And the ultra-cozy Sublime Jogger pant ($118) is a great weekend and after-work staple for the down time that we all deserve. Made of the same double-knit fabric as the cropped hoodie, these sweats are as soft as their name suggests.

The Rhone women’s Capsule Collection is available now.