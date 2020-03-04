How a consistently inconsistent morning routine changed my life

Welcome to the beauty and the logic behind morning routines. When you start your day by intentionally placing a high value on how you spend your time, you avoid going into “time debt” for the rest of the day. It’s a small habit that can drastically alter the direction of your personal and professional life.

But there are three things everyone gets wrong about morning routines. First, you can’t just copy your favorite celebrity’s wake-up-and-go strategy, as tempting as that might sound. You’ve got to make your own because what works for someone else might not work for you. Second, you’re not a failure if you skip a few days while you get the hang of this. Third, you shouldn’t do the same routine every morning. A consistently inconsistent routine should be the goal.

As a cancer survivor and entrepreneur with a rapidly growing company, I’ve felt the power of a consistently inconsistent morning routine. There are some days where the “tuning into myself” portion of my routine means spending 20 minutes doing deep journaling. There are other days when it meant staring out the window, dreaming while I waited for my coffee to brew.

So how do you know what you need each morning to maximize your day? To get started, here’s a little guideline that I use with my coaching clients.

1. Pick four core categories to focus on

Forget about putting “Be a Better Mom” or “Master Plan to Impress Boss” on the list. These categories aren’t your responsibilities as a husband, wife, mother, son, employee, or friend. Instead, I want you to focus on your personal desires. This means indulging in self-care, sharpening your mind, de-stressing, feeding your soul, loving your body, chasing your passions, or understanding yourself better.

2. Make a list of realistic activities for each category

If “de-stress” is one of your four categories, perhaps you list meditation, yoga poses, painting, or cuddling with your partner as options. Let’s say, like me, one of your categories is loving your body through exercise—but you’ve got three kids, and your time is limited. Think about what you can do at home instead of going to a gym. It might be walking outside, running, stretching, or just incorporating some additional movement on your way to work. You can start with as little as five minutes a day—it doesn’t have to be an hour-long sweat session.