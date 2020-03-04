What gyms are doing to prevent coronavirus

Gyms are generally not very hygienic places. Your trusty treadmill may have 74 times as much bacteria as a water faucet. And those free weights you’re curling with may have 362 times more bacteria than toilet seats.

These were some of the unsettling findings when a mold testing lab, EMLab P&K, took swabs at three different chain gym locations, and on 27 pieces of equipment, to assess the levels of microbes in fitness centers. That 2016 test, though, measured bacteria; the coronavirus is a virus. Still, at a time when we’re being retrained in hygiene best practices—and trying to resist every temptation to touch our own faces—gyms are addressing how to minimize the risk of transmission in one of the most intimate, communal, and sweaty places we visit in our daily lives. While many offices have issued employees contingency plans for working from home in case of an outbreak, it’s perhaps less feasible to work out from home. So, some fitness centers have started to plan ahead.

Just as the tiny coronaviruses (which have a spiked outer layer, resembling the sun’s corona) can last on hard, nonporous surfaces such as bus poles and faucets for up to nine days, the same is true for gym equipment. The World Health Organization noted that certain strains of the SARS-CoV, a close relative to COVID-19, can persist on stainless steel—think dumbbell and barbell handles—for 72 hours at room temperature, and on plastic—think treadmill and cross-trainer grips—for about the same amount of time.

In 2018, Mark Dalman, an assistant professor at Kent State University, found that fitness facilities across northeast Ohio carried equipment rife with the Staphylococcus aureus bacterium, and that the most contaminated gear, in order of rifeness with germs, was: the medicine ball, the cable curl bar, the box jump boxes, weight plates, and the treadmill handle.

Again, that’s a different microbe, but the coronavirus is also very infectious in such close quarters, Dalman says. “Spreading in a confined area would be enhanced in a gym setting,” Dalman tells Fast Company, because the chances of getting close to others in the gym is high, there’s a constant influx of people, and sharing equipment is a given. The lingering droplets—most infectious when still wet—can be neutralized on these nonporous surfaces with disinfectant wipes.

Adam Zeitsiff, president and CEO of Gold’s Gym, which has over 400 sites across the country, said in a statement that his outlet is “stepping up efforts” to ensure hand-sanitizing stations are available and functional.

Natalie Bushaw, a spokesperson from Life Time, a nationwide fitness chain with 150 branches, tells us, “We are adding more sanitizing stands throughout the clubs as a precautionary measure, and to encourage use.” Though she doesn’t have a concrete number of disinfectant purchases, she says, “we’re overindexing out of an abundance of caution.” She specifically mentioned that Life Time uses the Purell brand.