This is the mindset change you need to make when networking

If you ask Shep Gordon, the celebrity manager behind the likes of Alice Cooper, Emeril, Blondie, and many others, he says it’s not to think of it as networking at all. After all, for many of us, networking conjures an awkward image—like a bunch of professionals making small talk with drinks in their hands, trying to figure out how they can best sell themselves.

This isn’t an effective way to network. Gordon (of Supermensch fame) says the best way to approach connection-building is by taking a service-driven approach to people.

What being of service to others looks like

Service-mindedness is how Gordon built a remarkable life with his connection-making skills, all of which started when he met Alice Cooper in 1968 and eventually became one of his managers. From this one relationship, doors began to open—but it’s always been his unique approach to connection-making that’s made him a magnet for celebrities, artists, and culinary experts alike. That approach focuses on being of service to others.

So what does that look like? Gordon explained that it starts with looking at your daily interactions through a different lens. Most people approach networking from the wrong angle. Rather than going into conversations thinking, “What’s in this for me?” he recommends that you should think: “How can I make this person’s day better?”

The secret to being seen as a “connector,” he says, is all about serving others and taking a Johnny Appleseed mentality to people where you reap what you sow.

The service-based mindset in action

In day-to-day life, Gordon finds that the service-based mindset manifests itself in different ways, but all actions center on being a servant.