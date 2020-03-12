How to tap into your brain’s 4 attention states to get more done

From schedules to to-do lists, many of us plan our days around managing minutes and hours in an attempt to extract the most from each day. Focusing on time, however, is a flawed approach to productivity and won’t deliver the best results, says Maura Nevel Thomas , author of Attention Management: How to Create Success and Gain Productivity – Every Day .

“Traditional time management training was introduced decades ago into a work world that no longer exists,” she says. “Back then, people had offices with a door. We didn’t have email, and technology was a typewriter or a dumb terminal. Those days are gone. Today the volume of distractions is off the charts. We have smartphones, and every year we get an additional critical communication tool like Slack that is pushed to our devices. Even if we can manage the distractions, we’re drowning in the amount of communication we have.”

While it feels natural to believe the path to productivity is by focusing on time management, but that’s an idea from the past that doesn’t serve us well anymore, says Thomas. Instead, we need to manage our attention and workflow.

“You can’t control time, but you can control your attention,” she says. “We can all improve productivity if we can systemize the way we work. Instead of looking for the latest tips and tricks, we need to work on attention and workflow management to improve productivity. This involves a collection of behaviors, not done by an app or software.”

To practice attention management, Thomas says you need to understand your four brain states and how they impact your productivity:

Reactive and Distracted: This state is superficial, says Thomas. Your attention is divided and you may be trying to multitask. You work with several computer windows open and are receptive to drop-in interruptions. Thomas says this our the typical state at work, but we’re often unaware of how distracted we are. Daydreaming: This state is when you are choosing not to focus on anything in particular, says Thomas. We have little external stimulus, and we are letting our minds wander. Thomas says this state is restorative for your brain. The best use of daydreaming is in those in-between moments, such as waiting in line or walking to an appointment. The key is to not take out your phone to fill them, says Thomas. Focused and Mindful: This state is where you’re fully present and deliberately avoiding distraction. You need to make an effort to maintain attention for an extended period of time. An example of being focused and mindful would be when you’re in a job interview, doing a thoughtful task or creative activity, or watching a movie at a theater. Flow: If you’re lucky, your brain can tip from focused and mindful into flow, says Thomas. This is a state and not a behavior, she says. It’s when you’re laser-focused and fully absorbed in a task. You are disengaged from your sense of self and work is effortless. The flow state happens when you’re doing something you’re good at or trained for, says Thomas.

Using the four states

The ultimate goal of attention management is to recognize which brain state you’re in and then shifting to the one that will help you produce your best results in that moment, says Thomas. Each of the four brain states has a related amount of attention and effort or control.

For example, if you are in a reactive and distracted state while you’re trying to work on a project, you won’t be able to get traction. This state is not conducive to focused work. But if you can recognize that’s where you are, you can take steps to move into a focused or mindful state, says Thomas.